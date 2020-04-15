Anixa Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 366.1% Upside

Anixa Biosciences found using ticker (ANIX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 8 with a mean TP of 8.25. Now with the previous closing price of 1.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 366.1%. The 50 day MA is 2.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.2. The company has a market cap of $41m. Find out more information at: http://www.anixa.com

Anixa Biosciences, a biotechnology company, researches and develops cancer therapeutics and diagnostics. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer. It is also developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T), an immuno-therapy drugs for ovarian cancer. In addition, the company develops vaccines for treatment and prevention of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and other breast cancers. Anixa Biosciences has a collaborative agreement with Moffitt and the license agreement with Cleveland Clinic. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

