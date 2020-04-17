Anixa Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 329.7% Upside

Anixa Biosciences with ticker code (ANIX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.5 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 8.25. Now with the previous closing price of 1.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 329.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $41m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.anixa.com

Anixa Biosciences, a biotechnology company, researches and develops cancer therapeutics and diagnostics. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer. It is also developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T), an immuno-therapy drugs for ovarian cancer. In addition, the company develops vaccines for treatment and prevention of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and other breast cancers. Anixa Biosciences has a collaborative agreement with Moffitt and the license agreement with Cleveland Clinic. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

