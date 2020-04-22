Anixa Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 314.6% Upside

Anixa Biosciences with ticker code (ANIX) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 8 and has a mean target at 8.25. Now with the previous closing price of 1.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 314.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $42m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.anixa.com

Anixa Biosciences, a biotechnology company, researches and develops cancer therapeutics and diagnostics. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer. It is also developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T), an immuno-therapy drugs for ovarian cancer. In addition, the company develops vaccines for treatment and prevention of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and other breast cancers. Anixa Biosciences has a collaborative agreement with Moffitt and the license agreement with Cleveland Clinic. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

