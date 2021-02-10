Twitter
Anixa Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 93.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Anixa Biosciences found using ticker (ANIX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 8.5 calculating the average target price we see 8.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 93.6%. The 50 day MA is 3.79 and the 200 day MA is 2.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $138m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.anixa.com

Anixa Biosciences, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. It has a collaboration agreement with OntoChem GmbH to discover and develop anti-viral drug candidates against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

