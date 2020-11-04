Anixa Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 305.1% Upside

Anixa Biosciences found using ticker (ANIX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 8.5 calculating the mean target price we have 8.75. With the stocks previous close at 2.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 305.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.4. The market cap for the company is $47m. Find out more information at: http://www.anixa.com

Anixa Biosciences, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy. It is also developing a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology focused on treating ovarian cancer. Anixa Biosciences has a collaboration with Urology San Antonio, P.A. and Idaho Urologic Institute, PA for the development of Cchek, a liquid biopsy technology; and with OntoChem GmbH to develop novel Covid-19 therapeutics. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.