Anixa Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 155.8% Upside

Anixa Biosciences found using ticker (ANIX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 8.5 with a mean TP of 8.75. With the stocks previous close at 3.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 155.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.78 and the 200 day moving average is 2.57. The company has a market cap of $80m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.anixa.com

Anixa Biosciences, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy. It is also developing a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology focused on treating ovarian cancer. Anixa Biosciences has a collaboration with Urology San Antonio, P.A. and Idaho Urologic Institute, PA for the development of Cchek, a liquid biopsy technology; and with OntoChem GmbH to develop novel Covid-19 therapeutics. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.