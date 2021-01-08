Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Anixa Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 155.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Anixa Biosciences found using ticker (ANIX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 8.5 with a mean TP of 8.75. With the stocks previous close at 3.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 155.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.78 and the 200 day moving average is 2.57. The company has a market cap of $80m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.anixa.com

Anixa Biosciences, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy. It is also developing a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology focused on treating ovarian cancer. Anixa Biosciences has a collaboration with Urology San Antonio, P.A. and Idaho Urologic Institute, PA for the development of Cchek, a liquid biopsy technology; and with OntoChem GmbH to develop novel Covid-19 therapeutics. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.