Anixa Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 139.7% Upside

Anixa Biosciences found using ticker (ANIX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 8.5 calculating the mean target price we have 8.75. With the stocks previous close at 3.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 139.7%. The 50 day MA is 2.97 and the 200 day moving average is 2.61. The market cap for the company is $99m. Find out more information at: http://www.anixa.com

Anixa Biosciences, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. It has a collaboration agreement with OntoChem GmbH to discover and develop anti-viral drug candidates against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.