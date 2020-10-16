Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor with ticker code (BUD) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83.2 and 53 and has a mean target at 66.97. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The day 50 moving average is 56.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.46. The company has a market cap of $108,693m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ab-inbev.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

