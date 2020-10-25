Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor found using ticker (BUD) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 83.2 and 53 and has a mean target at 66.97. Now with the previous closing price of 56.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The day 50 moving average is 56.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.04. The company has a market cap of $112,971m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ab-inbev.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

