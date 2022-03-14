Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor with ticker code (BUD) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 87 and 61 with the average target price sitting at 73.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 56.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.6%. The day 50 moving average is 62.16 while the 200 day moving average is 62.81. The market cap for the company is $97,968m. Find out more information at: https://www.ab-inbev.com

The potential market cap would be $128,882m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is a subsidiary of AB InBev NV/SA.