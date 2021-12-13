Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.7% Upside

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor found using ticker (BUD) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 92 and 57 with a mean TP of 75. Now with the previous closing price of 57.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.7%. The day 50 moving average is 57.77 and the 200 day moving average is 64.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $114,825m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ab-inbev.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is a subsidiary of AB InBev NV/SA.