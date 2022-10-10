Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.5% Upside

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor with ticker code (BUD) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 45 and has a mean target at 58.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.5%. The day 50 moving average is 50.1 while the 200 day moving average is 56.37. The company has a market cap of $92,038m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ab-inbev.com

The potential market cap would be $117,368m based on the market concensus.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.