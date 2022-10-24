Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor with ticker code (BUD) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 57.25. With the stocks previous close at 45.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.6%. The day 50 moving average is 48.55 and the 200 day MA is 55.6. The market cap for the company is $93,370m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ab-inbev.com

The potential market cap would be $118,183m based on the market concensus.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.