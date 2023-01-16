Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor with ticker code (BUD) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 70 and 56 with a mean TP of 61.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 60.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.95 and the 200 day moving average is 54.24. The company has a market cap of $124,319m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ab-inbev.com

The potential market cap would be $127,279m based on the market concensus.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.