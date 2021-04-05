Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor found using ticker (BUD) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 63 and has a mean target at 73.76. Now with the previous closing price of 63.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The 50 day MA is 62.57 and the 200 day MA is 63.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $125,788m. Find out more information at: http://www.ab-inbev.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is a subsidiary of AB InBev NV/SA.