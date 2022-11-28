Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential .5% Upside

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor found using ticker (BUD) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 70 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 56.69. Now with the previous closing price of 56.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.37 and the 200 day moving average is 54.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $114,684m. Company Website: https://www.ab-inbev.com

The potential market cap would be $115,315m based on the market concensus.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.