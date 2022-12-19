Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.3% Downside

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor with ticker code (BUD) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 70 and 53.5 calculating the mean target price we have 58.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.74 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.03. The company has a market cap of $118,333m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ab-inbev.com

The potential market cap would be $115,599m based on the market concensus.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.