Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.3% Downside

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor with ticker code (BUD) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 53.5 with the average target price sitting at 58.36. With the stocks previous close at 59.73 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.3%. The day 50 moving average is 50.36 and the 200 day MA is 54.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $119,661m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ab-inbev.com

The potential market cap would be $116,916m based on the market concensus.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.