Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor found using ticker (BUD) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 53.5 and has a mean target at 58.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.57 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 51.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $118,194m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ab-inbev.com

The potential market cap would be $115,793m based on the market concensus.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.