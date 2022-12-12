Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor found using ticker (BUD) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 53.5 and has a mean target at 58.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.57 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 51.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $118,194m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ab-inbev.com

The potential market cap would be $115,793m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

You might also enjoy reading  Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor - Consensus Indicates Potential .5% Upside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.