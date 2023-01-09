Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.9% Downside

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsor found using ticker (BUD) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 55 with a mean TP of 59.07. Now with the previous closing price of 60.24 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.9%. The 50 day MA is 56.83 and the 200 day MA is 54.21. The company has a market cap of $125,302m. Company Website: https://www.ab-inbev.com

The potential market cap would be $122,868m based on the market concensus.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.