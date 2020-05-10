AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.3% Downside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited with ticker code (AU) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 22.5 with a mean TP of 24.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.26 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.3%. The 50 day MA is 22.18 while the 200 day moving average is 20.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,887m. Company Website: http://www.anglogoldashanti.com
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.