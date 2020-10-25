AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.6% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited found using ticker (AU) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48.29 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 36.29. Now with the previous closing price of 25.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.99 and the 200 day MA is 27.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,471m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anglogoldashanti.com

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

