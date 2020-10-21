AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.2% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited with ticker code (AU) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48.29 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 36.29. With the stocks previous close at 26.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.2%. The day 50 moving average is 27.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,970m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anglogoldashanti.com

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn