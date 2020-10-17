AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.9% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited with ticker code (AU) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48.29 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 36.29. With the stocks previous close at 27.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.57 while the 200 day moving average is 27.14. The company has a market cap of $11,215m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.anglogoldashanti.com

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

