AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited found using ticker (AU) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 18.56. With the stocks previous close at 17.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The 50 day MA is 14.12 while the 200 day moving average is 17.47. The company has a market cap of $7,281m. Find out more information at: https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The potential market cap would be $7,816m based on the market concensus.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.