AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.8% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited with ticker code (AU) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32.18 and 18.2 with the average target price sitting at 23.84. With the stocks previous close at 14.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 59.8%. The day 50 moving average is 16.47 while the 200 day moving average is 20.23. The market cap for the company is $6,168m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.anglogoldashanti.com

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.