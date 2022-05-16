AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.4% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited found using ticker (AU) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 24.79. Now with the previous closing price of 16.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 52.4%. The 50 day MA is 22.46 and the 200 day MA is 19.74. The market cap for the company is $7,168m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The potential market cap would be $10,921m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.