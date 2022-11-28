AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited with ticker code (AU) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 16 and has a mean target at 19.35. Now with the previous closing price of 18.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.47 while the 200 day moving average is 17.44. The company has a market cap of $7,928m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The potential market cap would be $8,383m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.