AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.6% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited found using ticker (AU) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 15.93 and has a mean target at 18.82. Now with the previous closing price of 12.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 47.6%. The day 50 moving average is 13.85 and the 200 day MA is 17.9. The company has a market cap of $5,510m. Find out more information at: https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The potential market cap would be $8,133m based on the market concensus.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.