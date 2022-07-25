Twitter
AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.1% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited found using ticker (AU) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 17.14 calculating the average target price we see 20.32. Now with the previous closing price of 14.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.1%. The 50 day MA is 16.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.68. The company has a market cap of $5,920m. Company Website: https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The potential market cap would be $8,531m based on the market concensus.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

