AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.9% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited with ticker code (AU) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32.18 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 26.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.78 while the 200 day moving average is 22.21. The market cap for the company is $7,962m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anglogoldashanti.com

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.