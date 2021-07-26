AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.1% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited found using ticker (AU) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 32.18 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 25.73. Now with the previous closing price of 19.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.1%. The 50 day MA is 19.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,016m. Company Website: http://www.anglogoldashanti.com

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.