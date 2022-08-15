AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited found using ticker (AU) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 17.14 calculating the average target price we see 19.87. With the stocks previous close at 15.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.3%. The day 50 moving average is 15.35 and the 200 day MA is 19.4. The company has a market cap of $6,665m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The potential market cap would be $8,419m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.