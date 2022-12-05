AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited found using ticker (AU) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 16 and has a mean target at 19.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.37. The company has a market cap of $7,880m. Visit the company website at: https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The potential market cap would be $8,107m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.