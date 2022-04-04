AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited with ticker code (AU) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 23.79. With the stocks previous close at 23.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of .4%. The day 50 moving average is 22.25 and the 200 day MA is 19.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,216m. Find out more information at: https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The potential market cap would be $10,259m based on the market concensus.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.