AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.0% Downside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited found using ticker (AU) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 19.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.12 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -9.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,983m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The potential market cap would be $8,175m based on the market concensus.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.