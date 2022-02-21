AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.5% Downside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited found using ticker (AU) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 20 with a mean TP of 20.81. With the stocks previous close at 22.26 this would indicate that there is a downside of -6.5%. The day 50 moving average is 19.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,318m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The potential market cap would be $8,711m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.