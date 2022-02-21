Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.5% Downside

Broker Ratings

AngloGold Ashanti Limited found using ticker (AU) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 20 with a mean TP of 20.81. With the stocks previous close at 22.26 this would indicate that there is a downside of -6.5%. The day 50 moving average is 19.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,318m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The potential market cap would be $8,711m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

You might also enjoy reading  AngloGold Ashanti Limited - Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.