AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.6% Downside

AngloGold Ashanti Limited found using ticker (AU) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 20.02. Now with the previous closing price of 22.64 this would imply there is a potential downside of -11.6%. The day 50 moving average is 18.63 and the 200 day MA is 16.82. The market cap for the company is $9,698m. Visit the company website at: https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The potential market cap would be $8,576m based on the market concensus.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.