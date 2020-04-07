Anglo Pacific Group plc 72.2% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Anglo Pacific Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:APF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Anglo Pacific Group plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 210 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 72.2% from the opening price of 121.95 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 0.55 points and decreased 61.05 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 229 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 98.8 GBX.

Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 141.66 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 182.97. There are currently 181,470,392 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 326,425. Market capitalisation for LON:APF is £228,561,053 GBP.

