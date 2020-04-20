Anglo Pacific Group plc 44.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Anglo Pacific Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:APF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Anglo Pacific Group plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 200 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 44.9% from the opening price of 138 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 33.5 points and decreased 47 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 229 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 98.8 GBX.

Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 135.59 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 180.18. There are currently 181,470,392 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 311,165. Market capitalisation for LON:APF is £261,472,512 GBP.

