Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Anglo Asian Mining Plc 33.1% potential upside indicated by SP Angel

Broker Ratings

Anglo Asian Mining Plc with ticker (LON:AAZ) now has a potential upside of 33.1% according to SP Angel.



SP Angel set a target price of 180 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Anglo Asian Mining Plc share price of 120 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 33.1%. Trading has ranged between 105 (52 week low) and 182 (52 week high) with an average of 224,810 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £137,028,566.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC is a United Kingdom based holding company. The Company is a provider of support and management services to its operating subsidiary R.V. Investment Group Services LLC (RVIG). The Company together with its subsidiaries is involved in the exploration and development of gold and copper projects in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the operation of the Flagship project Gedabek gold/copper mine in the Republic of Azerbaijan, located in 300 square kilometers produced 52,068 ounces of gold. It operates in two segments: mining operations and exploration sites. Both segments are located within the Republic of Azerbaijan. It has a 1,962 square kilometers prospective portfolio of gold/copper assets at various stages of the development. Its 462 square kilometers Ordubad Contract Area is located in the Republic of Nakhchivan region of Azerbaijan. The 300 square kilometers Gosha Contract Area is located in western Azerbaijan, 50 kilometers north-west of Gedabek.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.