Anglo Asian Mining Plc 33.1% potential upside indicated by SP Angel

Anglo Asian Mining Plc with ticker (LON:AAZ) now has a potential upside of 33.1% according to SP Angel.







SP Angel set a target price of 180 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Anglo Asian Mining Plc share price of 120 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 33.1%. Trading has ranged between 105 (52 week low) and 182 (52 week high) with an average of 224,810 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £137,028,566.



Anglo Asian Mining PLC is a United Kingdom based holding company. The Company is a provider of support and management services to its operating subsidiary R.V. Investment Group Services LLC (RVIG). The Company together with its subsidiaries is involved in the exploration and development of gold and copper projects in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the operation of the Flagship project Gedabek gold/copper mine in the Republic of Azerbaijan, located in 300 square kilometers produced 52,068 ounces of gold. It operates in two segments: mining operations and exploration sites. Both segments are located within the Republic of Azerbaijan. It has a 1,962 square kilometers prospective portfolio of gold/copper assets at various stages of the development. Its 462 square kilometers Ordubad Contract Area is located in the Republic of Nakhchivan region of Azerbaijan. The 300 square kilometers Gosha Contract Area is located in western Azerbaijan, 50 kilometers north-west of Gedabek.







