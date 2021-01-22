Twitter
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC ORD USD0.549 – Consensus Indicates Potential -99.1% Downside

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC ORD USD0.549 found using ticker (AAL.L) have now 24 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £33.98 and £15.16 and has a mean target at £24.50. Given that the previous closing share price was at £2668.00 this would indicate that there is a downside of -99.1%. The 50 day MA is £2560.45 and the 200 day moving average is £2092.22. The company has a market capitalisation of £35,625m. Find out more information at: http://www.angloamerican.com

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

