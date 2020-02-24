Anglo American plc 9.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Anglo American plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AAL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Anglo American plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 2250 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 9.4% from today’s opening price of 2057.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 25 points and decreased 9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2294 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1654.8 GBX.

Anglo American plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,150.20 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,040.55. There are currently 1,366,135,520 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,073,379. Market capitalisation for LON:AAL is £26,595,806,139 GBP.

