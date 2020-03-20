Anglo American plc 87.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Anglo American plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AAL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Anglo American plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 2150 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 87.6% from today’s opening price of 1146 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 942 points and decreased 985.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2294 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1018.2 GBX.

Anglo American plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,962.12 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,012.00. There are currently 1,363,462,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,382,756. Market capitalisation for LON:AAL is £15,325,217,571 GBP.

