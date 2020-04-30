Anglo American plc 68.1% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Anglo American plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AAL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Anglo American plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 2500 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 68.1% from the opening price of 1487 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 70.6 points and decreased 543 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2294 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1018.2 GBX.

Anglo American plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,538.83 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,896.87. There are currently 1,363,059,444 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,047,425. Market capitalisation for LON:AAL is £20,525,332,370 GBP.

