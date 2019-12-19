Anglo American plc 6.5% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Anglo American plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AAL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at HSBC. Anglo American plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 2300 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 6.5% from today’s opening price of 2160 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 114.5 points and increased 271.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2294 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1654.8 GBX.

Anglo American plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,055.92 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,021.19. There are currently 1,372,532,382 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,887,641. Market capitalisation for LON:AAL is £29,978,215,960 GBP.