Anglo American plc 58% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Anglo American plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AAL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Anglo American plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 1750 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 58.0% from the opening price of 1107.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 947.1 points and decreased 1073.1 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2294 GBX while the 52 week low is 1074.37 GBX.

Anglo American plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,982.47 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,016.86. There are currently 1,363,462,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,080,862. Market capitalisation for LON:AAL is £15,500,066,390 GBP.

