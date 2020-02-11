Anglo American plc 47.9% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Anglo American plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AAL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘TOP PICK’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Anglo American plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 3050 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 47.9% from the opening price of 2062 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 123.5 points and increased 58 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2294 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1654.8 GBX.

Anglo American plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,147.84 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,032.37. There are currently 1,367,212,748 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,020,538. Market capitalisation for LON:AAL is £27,867,010,560 GBP.