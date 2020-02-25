Anglo American plc 40.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Anglo American plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AAL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Anglo American plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 2800 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 40.2% from today’s opening price of 1996.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 35.9 points and decreased 93.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2294 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1654.8 GBX.

Anglo American plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,147.17 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,041.04. There are currently 1,365,935,964 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,191,862. Market capitalisation for LON:AAL is £26,689,208,929 GBP.

