Anglo American plc 38.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Societe Generale

Anglo American plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AAL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Societe Generale. Anglo American plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set a target price of 1900 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 38.5% from today’s opening price of 1371.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 51.4 points and decreased 772.1 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2294 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1018.2 GBX.

Anglo American plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,608.52 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,917.41. There are currently 135,235,066 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,936,551. Market capitalisation for LON:AAL is £19,022,007,239 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn